Actress becomes a mom for the second time

Sienna Miller (42) and her partner Oli Green (27) have apparently had their first child together. Although the British-American actress has not yet confirmed this , the "Daily Mail" shows recent pictures of the 42-year-old with a baby carrier. The photos were taken on January 3 in London.

This is Miller 's second child. She already has her daughter Marlowe, who was born in summer 2012. The father is fellow actor Tom Sturridge (38), with whom she was together from 2011 to 2015.

Miller and Green, who is around 14 years younger, were first seen together in early 2022. Last summer, it was announced that the actress was expecting another child. At the time, the now 42-year-old was photographed on the beach in Ibiza with a baby bump.

Just a few weeks ago, Vogue reported that Miller and Green's first child together would be a girl. "I'd like to get to a point where I no longer feel the need to make fun of the fact that I'm older and have a baby," she explained in an interview with the magazine in mid-December.

What about the age difference?

She didn't want a relationship with Green at first, even though the first kiss happened quickly. "I thought: This is absurd! But then he tried very hard to persuade me to go for a drink with him," explained Miller.

"I don't think you can make any rules in matters of the heart. I've never been able to," she toldVogue about the age difference. As for the possibility of her boyfriend wanting to be with someone younger at some point, Miller explained that it goes both ways: "For Oli, it's just as real that I want to be with someone older at some point."

