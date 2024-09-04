- Actors find delight in their shared affections.

Having open conversations, learning from each other, and motivating one another are the pillars of Matthias Schweighöfer (43) and Ruby O. Fee's (28) relationship, as they highlight in an uncommon interview with the publication "Gala." The two performers, who frequently collaborated, share heartfelt expressions of affection.

Schweighöfer is depicted as "thoughtful and caring," Ruby O. Fee praises her partner, for instance. She appreciates "our deep and thoughtful exchanges." She also "adores, adores, adores" his wit. He, in return, echoes what he mentioned last year in an interview: "And I just love her for who she is: cool, laid-back, and loving!" He sees her as a "free spirit." By her, he discovered his true nature. They possess "extremely diverse talents," Ruby O. Fee observes, which they utilize to draw upon each other's resources.

When the public learned about their relationship in 2019, it stirred controversy – especially since he is 14 years her senior and father to two children from a prior union. However, over time, they've demonstrated that they make a solid duo, both personally and professionally. When working together as a couple, they acknowledge the importance of granting each other space and maintaining effective communication. "Communicating with each other is critical. It's about focusing on yourself and your partner, and growing together day by day," Schweighöfer shared with "Gala." His girlfriend adds that they talk to each other about everything often. "Communication is vital! Always!" They have also grown closer through their shared projects.

Through her, he discovered hobbies like photography and fashion design

In their five years of relationship, they've gained valuable insights from each other. She has learned organization from him, and he has learned to connect with individuals on equal ground due to her kindness, which he finds "transformative." Through her, he also discovered photography, and he grew more interested in fashion. "Ruby is incredibly talented, and she inspires me a great deal," he admits. This is why he now appreciates fashion. The couple has made striking appearances together, from Cannes to Los Angeles. She approaches fitting styles in a "fun-loving" manner, Ruby O. Fee confessed.

Currently, the pair splits their time between Los Angeles and Berlin, a situation that is unlikely to change soon. Both express their affection for both cities in the interview. "Everything has its advantages and disadvantages, but the combination is what makes it special," explains the 28-year-old.

