Actor Tom Wilkinson is dead

British actor Tom Wilkinson has been in front of the camera for almost half a century. He was twice nominated for an Oscar for his roles - and came away empty-handed. Now he has died at the age of 75.

British actor Tom Wilkinson has died at the age of 75. This was reported by the PA news agency. Born in Leeds, England, the actor, who was nominated twice for an Oscar, appeared in numerous cinema and television productions. Among others, he played supporting roles in the films "Shakespeare in Love", "The Exorcism of Emily Rose", "Batman Begins" and "Grand Budapest Hotel".

PA quoted from a statement from Wilkinson's agent: "It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he passed away suddenly at his home on December 30th. His wife and family were with him."

In the UK, Wilkinson was best known for the comedy "Full Monty" (German: "Ganz oder gar nicht"). He was nominated for an Oscar for his roles in the films "In the Bedroom" and "Michael Clayton".

The 1997 film is about a group of men who try to earn a living with a striptease show.

