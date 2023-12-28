People - Actor Sven Martinek swears by iron discipline

Actor Sven Martinek (59, "Tierärztin Dr. Mertens") consciously lives in the present - and does a lot for his mental and physical shape. "For me, every day starts with a zero - yesterday was yesterday. And nothing is older than yesterday's success," Martinek told the German Press Agency in Hamburg. "Every day I try to do something better than the day before."

To do this, he gets up at five o'clock every day. He goes to the gym at 5.30 a.m., then swims and finishes off in the ice pool. "After that, I'm fit for the day. And I go to the set with good energy - I keep my energy levels high," said the actor, who is usually picked up by a driver at 8 a.m. for filming. Martinek: "I've trained myself to do that - it's a question of discipline. I usually finish at 9.30 p.m. as well."

From January 8, the actor and his colleague Ingo Naujoks can once again be seen as the Lübeck investigator duo in 16 new episodes of the tenth season of "Morden im Norden" (Murders in the North) on German TV channel Ersten. Next Tuesday (January 2) at 8.15 p.m., ARD will broadcast a feature film about the series for the first time. The thriller "Am Abgrund" was directed by Dirk Pientka ("Die Heiland") and depicts a case in which Martinek alias Commissioner Kiesewetter himself becomes the perpetrator.

