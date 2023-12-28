Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstelevisiongerman press agencyschleswig-holsteinalarm for cobra 11peoplehamburggermanysven martinekmedia

Actor Sven Martinek swears by iron discipline

The actor Sven Martinek is known to many from the series "Alarm for Cobra 11". Action was the main focus there. As an investigator in "Morden im Norden", action is hardly necessary. But he is still fit.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Sven Martinek, actor, stands on the red carpet of the McDonald's Benefit Gala 2023. photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Sven Martinek, actor, stands on the red carpet of the McDonald's Benefit Gala 2023. photo.aussiedlerbote.de

People - Actor Sven Martinek swears by iron discipline

Actor Sven Martinek (59, "Tierärztin Dr. Mertens") consciously lives in the present - and does a lot for his mental and physical shape. "For me, every day starts with a zero - yesterday was yesterday. And nothing is older than yesterday's success," Martinek told the German Press Agency in Hamburg. "Every day I try to do something better than the day before."

To do this, he gets up at five o'clock every day. He goes to the gym at 5.30 a.m., then swims and finishes off in the ice pool. "After that, I'm fit for the day. And I go to the set with good energy - I keep my energy levels high," said the actor, who is usually picked up by a driver at 8 a.m. for filming. Martinek: "I've trained myself to do that - it's a question of discipline. I usually finish at 9.30 p.m. as well."

From January 8, the actor and his colleague Ingo Naujoks can once again be seen as the Lübeck investigator duo in 16 new episodes of the tenth season of "Morden im Norden" (Murders in the North) on German TV channel Ersten. Next Tuesday (January 2) at 8.15 p.m., ARD will broadcast a feature film about the series for the first time. The thriller "Am Abgrund" was directed by Dirk Pientka ("Die Heiland") and depicts a case in which Martinek alias Commissioner Kiesewetter himself becomes the perpetrator.

Movie

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cross-border manhunt for ATM burglars

Unknown perpetrators blew up an ATM near the Luxembourg border on Thursday morning. They then fled the scene of the crime in Irrel (Eifel district of Bitburg-Prüm) in a "high-powered vehicle" with a yellow license plate, according to the police. The manhunt for the getaway vehicle is now...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest

A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Cross-border manhunt for ATM burglars

Unknown perpetrators blew up an ATM near the Luxembourg border on Thursday morning. They then fled the scene of the crime in Irrel (Eifel district of Bitburg-Prüm) in a "high-powered vehicle" with a yellow license plate, according to the police. The manhunt for the getaway vehicle is now...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public
Mexico's President López Obrador (center) at the meeting.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

USA and Mexico speak of progress on migration policy

According to representatives from both countries, the USA and Mexico have made progress on migration policy. "We have reached important agreements for the benefit of our peoples and nations," said Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday (local time) on the online service X,...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public