Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
societyNewssunday"call of duty" star kamar de los reyeslos angelescancercall of dutydeadmourningwomankamar de los reyesvideo game

Actor succumbed to cancer

"Call of Duty" star Kamar de los Reyes has died at the age of 56. His wife announced that he had succumbed to cancer.

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
"Call of Duty" star Kamar de los Reyes.aussiedlerbote.de
"Call of Duty" star Kamar de los Reyes.aussiedlerbote.de

"Call of Duty" star Kamar de los Reyes - Actor succumbed to cancer

Kamar de los Reyes, who played the villain Raul Menendez in the popular video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" and starred in the soap opera "One Life to Live", died on Sunday in Los Angeles after a short battle with cancer, his wife's spokesperson confirmed to the industry magazine "Variety". The actor was 56 years old.

De los Reyes was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and grew up in Las Vegas. He moved to Los Angeles in the late 1980s to pursue acting after learning singing and dancing as a child.

Soap star and video game antihero

His first major role was in the long-running ABC soap "One Life to Live". From 1995 to 1998, he starred as Antonio Vega, who was serving a life sentence for murder but was later released when it turned out that he had acted in self-defense. De los Reyes returned to the series in 2000 and played the role of Antonio until 2009.

In the popular video game"Call of Duty: Black Ops II" from 2012, de los Reyes played the antagonist Raul Menendez, a Nicaraguan arms dealer and terrorist who triggers a new Cold War in a futuristic year 2025. He took on the role again in "Call of Duty: Black Ops IV" and "Call of Duty: Vanguard".

Kamar de los Reyes has also appeared in films such as "Nixon", "The Cell", "Salt" and series such as "Sleepy Hollow", "The Rookie" and "All American".

According to his wife 's spokesperson, he had roles in Marvel's new series "Daredevil: Born Again" and "Washington Black" from Hulu.

Kamar de los Reyes is survived by his wife, actress Sherri Saum (49), his three sons, two brothers, two sisters and his parents.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

The sun comes out from behind the rain clouds. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Mild sea air flows into NRW

Drivers in North Rhine-Westphalia will be able to see what dry roads look like more often in the coming days. Wednesday afternoon should even remain free of precipitation, the German Weather Service reported in its forecast this morning. The wind will be fresh, with gale-force gusts possible in...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No rockets and firecrackers in the Bavarian Forest

The Bavarian Forest National Park Authority has asked visitors to refrain from using fireworks in the national park on New Year's Eve - to protect the animals. The Bavarian Forest around the Falkenstein, Rachel and Lusen mountains is a popular place to celebrate the turn of the year. However,...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public