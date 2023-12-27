"Call of Duty" star Kamar de los Reyes - Actor succumbed to cancer

Kamar de los Reyes, who played the villain Raul Menendez in the popular video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" and starred in the soap opera "One Life to Live", died on Sunday in Los Angeles after a short battle with cancer, his wife's spokesperson confirmed to the industry magazine "Variety". The actor was 56 years old.

De los Reyes was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and grew up in Las Vegas. He moved to Los Angeles in the late 1980s to pursue acting after learning singing and dancing as a child.

Soap star and video game antihero

His first major role was in the long-running ABC soap "One Life to Live". From 1995 to 1998, he starred as Antonio Vega, who was serving a life sentence for murder but was later released when it turned out that he had acted in self-defense. De los Reyes returned to the series in 2000 and played the role of Antonio until 2009.

In the popular video game"Call of Duty: Black Ops II" from 2012, de los Reyes played the antagonist Raul Menendez, a Nicaraguan arms dealer and terrorist who triggers a new Cold War in a futuristic year 2025. He took on the role again in "Call of Duty: Black Ops IV" and "Call of Duty: Vanguard".

Kamar de los Reyes has also appeared in films such as "Nixon", "The Cell", "Salt" and series such as "Sleepy Hollow", "The Rookie" and "All American".

According to his wife 's spokesperson, he had roles in Marvel's new series "Daredevil: Born Again" and "Washington Black" from Hulu.

Kamar de los Reyes is survived by his wife, actress Sherri Saum (49), his three sons, two brothers, two sisters and his parents.

