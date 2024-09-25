Actor successfully evaded conviction in a case involving alleged sexual misconduct

In Bosnia, renowned actor Moamer Kasumovic, hailing from Montenegro, has sparked outrage after buying his way out of a judicial sentence following his conviction for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old victim. The trial against Kasumovic, a prominent figure in the Balkan region due to his leading role in "Lud, zbunjen, normalan" (translated to "Crazy, Confused, Normal"), was allegedly concealed from public scrutiny, causing significant discontent, as reported by "Vecernji List" daily newspaper.

During a post-theater performance Q&A session at Sarajevo's National Theater, a young accuser publicly accused Kasumovic of abusing him when he was still a minor. In addition, the conviction of Kasumovic for assaulting a 14-year-old by a Sarajevo court was brought to light.

Initially, the court remained silent on the matter, but eventually acknowledged the conviction under public pressure in mid-2023. Kasumovic was indicted in 2021 and handed a one-year prison sentence in June 2022. The sentence was confirmed upon appeal in 2023. In November 2023, rumors circulated that Kasumovic paid around 18,660 euros to avoid serving his sentence.

Screenwriter Elma Tatagaric, who collaborated with Kasumovic, expressed her shock and discontent with the system that enables individuals to purchase their freedom despite committing such heinous crimes. "I'm completely shocked, like all my colleagues, and I can't believe it," she stated to N1 broadcaster.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is divided into two entities: the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, mainly inhabited by Muslim Bosniaks and Croats, and the Republika Srpska, primarily populated by Bosnian Serbs. In the Federation, it is permissible to pay for a lenient sentence of less than 12 months, regardless of the crime committed. Conversely, in the Republika Srpska, certain crimes, including sexual assault against a minor and terrorism, are exempted. Authorities in the country have announced amendments to the Criminal Code and plans to establish a sex offender registry.

The Commission has expressed concern over the reports of Kasumovic paying to avoid serving his sentence, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter. The Commission has also urged the Bosnian authorities to strengthen their laws and policies to prevent such instances of purchase of leniency in criminal sentences.

