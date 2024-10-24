Actor Ramadan from the show Four Blocks discusses experiencing a "challenging predicament"

In his acting career, Kida Khodr Ramadan is commonly known for portraying gangster roles. Regrettably, his fondness for breaking traffic rules by driving without a license landed him in prison, serving a sentence due to multiple infractions. Currently, he's on temporary release to publicize his fresh movie. He elaborates on the challenges of prison life.

As a celebrity, Ramadan expected no less than VIP treatment in prison. However, he realized, "There's no special treatment," he admitted to stern magazine. "You're just one of the crowd. No grand welcome."

Starting his imprisonment was particularly challenging, as he was initially not placed in an open detention setting. "Initially, it was a difficult experience because I didn't straightaway get transferred to an open detention unit," Ramadan shared. "I thought to myself: I messed up, now I have to serve some time and use this opportunity to reflect on how to avoid such mistakes in the future."

The 48-year-old actor and director is serving time in Berlin since early August for several offenses of driving without a license. He was granted extended leave to promote his upcoming film, "Haltlos." Recently, he has been promoting the movie in cities like North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg, and Berlin.

Ramadan also attributes his current situation to his ADHD diagnosis. "I have a severe case," he mentioned. "I'm under medication now, and the impulsive actions are constant. It's only when the damage is done that you realize the error of your ways."

Life in Open Detention

Ramadan is in an open detention facility in Berlin. This type of imprisonment allows inmates the flexibility to work outside the jail during the day and return at night. Any violation of these agreements may lead to loss of such privileges. Recently, he mentioned in a talk show that this setup enables him to edit a new series and promote his movie, "Haltlos."

Today, the film featuring Lilith Stangenberg officially hits the theatres. Ramadan has been promoting screenings of the film across cities like Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Berlin on Instagram. Initially, the Berlin Senate's justice department refused to disclose details about Ramadan's privileges, citing "privacy concerns."

