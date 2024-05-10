Actor Nicholas Galitzine describes feeling like a piece of meat on display in a butcher shop.

A 29-year-old actor, who acts alongside Anne Hathaway in the new rom-com "The Idea of You," shared that remarks about his good looks have discomforted him.

In an interview with GQ released Wednesday, Galitzine addressed the question of how it felt to play a character who's known for his attractiveness.

He responded by saying, "I think what's most important to me is being seen as a serious performer. I'm not here to make you cry, but it's been tough being part of a conversation where I'm looked at like a piece of meat at a butcher shop."

He also felt this way during the casting process and in other people's responses to what he did. "Being seen as just my looks is something that scares me a lot," he shared.

In this film, Galitzine, who's also in "Mary & George" with Julianne Moore and last year's "Red, White and Royal Blue," plays the lead singer of a popular boy band who falls unexpectedly in love with a single mom, played by Hathaway, after meeting her at Coachella.

There's been a lot of speculation on whether his character, Hayes Campbell, of the fictional boy band "August Moon," was modeled after Harry Styles.

Galitzine admitted that Styles is "a clear similarity," but added, "I think it's crucial that we don't make a direct comparison to him because he's a real person, both in the music and film industries. We ought to normalize [keeping them separate] rather than drawing a direct parallel to someone who's already established."

Recently, in an interview with V Magazine to advertise the movie, Hathaway described how Galitzine got his role.

Auditions required actors to choose a song they'd perform to get Hathaway's character to dance. She said, "I heard Brittany Howard's voice [of Alabama Shakes] and I just started smiling. And when he saw me smile, he relaxed and we just started dancing."

Galitzine described the audition as "unlike anything I've ever experienced."

"We were soaring. We were blubbering with each other," he said to GQ.

