Actor Liam Neeson announces his departure from investing in stocks.

"96 Hours" Legend Liam Neeson Reveals Retirement from Action Movies

Liam Neeson, renowned for his action-packed role in "96 Hours" back in 2008 at 56, recently shared his thoughts in an interview with "People" magazine. Reflecting on the film's success, he expressed that it seemed to resonate with the cinema audience. Afterward, Neeson reprised his role as ex-CIA agent Bryan Mills in "96 Hours - Taken 2" (2012) and "96 Hours - Taken 3" (2014). Over the years, he's starred in over a dozen action films, including his latest, "Absolution," where he portrays an aging gangster dealing with his criminal past.

However, the iconic star is beginning to question his dedication to the genre. At 72, Neeson acknowledges that he may need to call it a day soon. "Time to hang up the gloves, I guess," he says, addressing the physically demanding nature of action scenes. "I can't pull the wool over the audience's eyes. I don't want stunt doubles like Mark taking over my fight scenes."

Although Neeson hasn't formally announced his retirement, he hints at a potential end to his action film career by the end of the next year.

From Action to Laughter

Despite his impending retirement, Neeson isn't ready to completely leave the film industry. In fact, an exciting new opportunity awaits him. He's set to star in a remake of the cult comedy "The Naked Gun," this time playing the bumbling yet lovable Frank Drebin, originally portrayed by Leslie Nielsen. Pamela Anderson is set to reprise Priscilla Presley's "sexy and silly" love interest role, with filming having already taken place and a release date scheduled for July 2025.

"Pamela is pure gold," Neeson gushed about his co-star, praising her comedic talents.

Additionally, Neeson shared that he tries to allocate about two months between projects. His downtime typically involves lazy mornings and plenty of reading. Despite his love for his craft, Neeson is always mindful of the privileges he's been granted. "I count my blessings every day," he stated, even on difficult shoot days. "Life's good, man. No room for complaints."

