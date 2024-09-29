Actor John Ashton, renowned for his role in "Beverly Hills Cop," passes away at the age of 76.

Ashton passed away on Thursday in Fort Collins, Colorado, as his family confirmed in a statement issued by Ashton's manager, Alan Somers, on Sunday. No specific reason for his demise was disclosed at first.

During a career that extended beyond half a century, Ashton was a recognizable figure on TV shows and films, such as "Midnight Run," "Little Big League," and "Gone Baby Gone."

However, in the "Beverly Hills Cop" series, Ashton played a vital role in an iconic trio. Although Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley, a Detroit detective investigating a case in Los Angeles, was the main character, the local detectives – Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Ashton's character, Taggart – often served as Axel's cautious yet eager accomplices.

Among the three, Taggart, fondly known as "Sarge" by Billy, was the more cautious, rule-abiding detective. Yet, he frequently found himself drawn into Axel's plans. Ashton starred in all four films, starting with the 1984 original and continuing up to the Netflix revamp, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," which premiered earlier this year.

Ashton assumed a more morally questionable role in Martin Brest's 1988 buddy comedy "Midnight Run." He portrayed the rival bounty hunter, also chasing Charles Grodin's accountant character, while he was being escorted by Robert De Niro's Jack Walsh.

In an interview with Collider back in July, Ashton shared his experiences during the audition process with De Niro.

"Bobby started passing me matches, and I went to pick them up, but he tossed them on the floor and stared at me," Ashton remembered. "I looked at the matches, then looked up at him and said, 'F--k you.' He replied, 'F--k you, too.' I told him to go f--k himself. I learned later that every other actor picked up the matches and handed them to him, after which he decided he wanted me since he wanted someone to stand up to him."

After garnering success in various television shows and movies, Ashton's entertainment career also included participating in podcasts. In one episode, he discussed his fondness for fishing and shared tales of his fishing adventures.

Despite Ashton's varied roles in entertainment, he was particularly cherished for his portrayal of Taggart in the "Beverly Hills Cop" series, where he provided comic relief and balanced the ensemble cast's dynamic.

