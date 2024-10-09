"Actor from 'Under Us' Announces Retirement at 54, Joins Playboy"

Eroticism has no regard for age. Actress Tabea Heynig, known for her role in "Under Us," demonstrates this in the current issue of "Playboy." At 54, she bares all, sending a message to her fellow women. When asked about her decision, Heynig states, "It should be clear that women can still be admired after 50, and we should always embrace who we are."

In the German edition of "Playboy," Heynig reasons for stripping down at 54. She believes, "Forty becomes thirty and fifty becomes forty, and so on. Age is irrelevant. We may age, but we should make the most of every stage of life." Heynig has been a significant character in the RTL daily soap for 15 years. Her nude photos, she reveals, are meant to "break boundaries" and "provide freedom" to women of all ages.

Heynig became a mother for the first time at 47

Before her explicit photoshoot, Heynig was flooded with supportive messages from women who viewed her as an inspiration. "They tell me that it's never too late," she shares. She hopes her erotic photos will now encourage these women to "have faith in the world."

"Everything happens when it's meant to," Heynig reassures those with doubts. At 54, she feels at peace with herself: "My life is now as it should be."

Professionally, Heynig continues to captivate audiences with "Under Us" airing weekdays at 5:30 PM on RTL and available for streaming on RTL+. Personally, she had just ended a tumultuous, decade-long relationship when she serendipitously met her husband Oliver in a restaurant one evening. Their chance encounter blossomed into true love, and they wed in 2018. Heynig went on to become a mother for the first time at 47.

The German edition of "Playboy" features Heynig's perspective on aging, stating that "Forty becomes thirty and fifty becomes forty, and so on. Age is irrelevant." The following supportive messages flooded Heynig before her photoshoot, with women viewing her as an inspiration and sharing that "it's never too late."

Read also: