- Actor expresses grief over lifelong companion

The entertainment world is in mourning following the passing of screenwriter and producer Eric Gilliland on September 1st, at the age of 62, after a long fight with cancer. He was recognized primarily for his contribution to the television series "Roseanne" from 1992 to 1996, during which he also assumed the role of lead producer. Later on, he served as a consulting producer for shows like "That '70s Show", "The Conners", and "My Boys". Among those expressing their condolences is actor Ryan Reynolds (47), a close friend of Gilliland's for 27 years, who paid tribute to him on his Instagram page.

"He was amazing, really amazing"

Reynolds penned, "It's heartbreaking that he's gone. He was amazing, really amazing. He had an amazing heart and an amazing sense of humor. Not one cruel or belittling word ever came out of his mouth." It's also a shame, Reynolds added, that more people didn't get the chance to know Gilliland.

Their friendship began when they first met nearly three decades ago. "He was my first big meeting when I was just starting out in my career," Reynolds reminisced. "He had just wrapped up working on 'Roseanne' and had this luxurious bungalow office on the Fox lot in LA. I was so nervous to meet him." But to his relief, Gilliland wasn't what he had expected from a successful comedy writer. "He was so welcoming and approachable," Reynolds said, feeling like they had been friends for years.

Eric Gilliland influenced Ryan Reynolds' career

"I traveled the world with Eric," Reynolds continued. "He introduced me to Vaudeville and Jack Benny and welcomed me into his circle of extraordinarily talented writers and artists. He was my mentor." Eric Gilliland played a significant role in helping Reynolds "grow and find my voice." Reynolds concluded his tribute with another memorable anecdote: "After our first meeting, I told him I had vomited in the rose bush outside his office. He seemed to enjoy that story. The rose bush didn't make it, but Eric did for another 27 years."

