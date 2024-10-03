Actor Daniel Day-Lewis comes out of retirement to star in a film helmed by his son.

The venture was unveiled on Tuesday by Focus Features and Plan B, who are teaming up for "Anemone." Daniel Day-Lewis and Sean Bean are set to star in this film, which marks Ronan Day-Lewis' first directorial attempt. Samantha Morton will also appear in the movie, which was jointly penned by the two Day-Lewises.

On Tuesday, Daniel Day-Lewis and Bean were caught on a motorbike in Manchester, England, fueling speculation about Day-Lewis' upcoming acting comeback. Following his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2017 film "Phantom Thread," the 67-year-old had declared his retirement from acting.

Back then, he told W Magazine, "My entire life, I've been blabbering about how I should quit acting, but I don't know what changed this time. The urge to retire took hold of me, and it became an obsession. It was something I had to do."

Since then, his public appearances have been few and far between. However, in January, he unexpectedly appeared at the National Board of Review Awards to present an award to Martin Scorsese, who directed him in "Gangs of New York" (2002) and "The Age of Innocence" (1993).

"Anemone," currently in production, delves into "the complex interconnections between fathers, sons, and brothers, and the nuances of family ties."

Ronan Day-Lewis, 26, is a painter. His art has been displayed in New York. His first international solo exhibition premieres on Tuesday in Hong Kong.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with the gifted visual artist, Ronan Day-Lewis, for his first feature film, where he joins forces with his father, Daniel Day-Lewis," said Peter Kujawski, chair of Focus Features. "They've written a sensational script, and we're eager to bring their shared vision to viewers, working alongside Plan B."

