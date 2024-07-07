Blockade - Activists block cruise ships in Kiel

Ten protesters, according to their own statements, are hindering two cruise ships from leaving in Kiel with their kayaks. They circle around the bow of the ships, as a participant of the German Press Agency stated on Sunday afternoon. The police are present with two ships and are trying to end the action. The Water Police in Kiel confirmed upon request that there is an operation in progress. No details were given initially.

The action group "Smash Cruiseshit" wants to protest against the effects of cruiseship tourism on the climate and against working conditions on board, according to their statement. Furthermore, attention should be drawn to "existing colonial exploitation," it was stated in a press release.

According to reports, the "Mein Schiff 7" and the "AIDAbella" at the Ostseekai are affected by the blockade. In addition, there are four activists on the roof of the power plant. The protest is part of European-wide actions, which have been organized through the European Cruise Activist Network (ECAN).

In Kiel, the cruiseship boom is taking place, it was stated. The number of passengers is increasing from year to year. A activist declared in the press release: "We've had enough! These floating hotels and their filth are always in the middle of the city." The majority of the ships are operated with highly toxic fuel oil. There was a similar protest against cruiseship tourism in the Kiel harbor on June 1st.

