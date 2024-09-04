- Activists Accused in Legal Proceedings for Alleged Oil Pipeline Sabotage Actions

The trial of two environmental activists affiliated with the "Last Generation" group, accused of sabotaging an oil pipeline, will stretch beyond two weeks. Since mid-week, the two defendants, aged 69 and 74, have been on trial at the Neubrandenburg District Court. They're charged with breaching into two oil pumping stations in April 2022, once in Demmin (Mecklenburg Lake District) and another in Strasburg (Vorpommern-Greifswald). Their intent was to impede the oil pipeline from Rostock that leads to the refinery in Brandenburg's Schwedt.

The defendants are facing charges of disrupting public services, causing property damage, and trespassing. They refused to comply with summonses issuing fines of 4,000 euros each, leading to their trial.

During the initial day of the trial, the two submitted multiple pieces of evidence, according to a court spokeswoman. The court has scheduled September 20 for the next hearing, and a decision could potentially be made by that date, the spokeswoman added.

