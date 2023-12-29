Activist Tony Chung has fled to Great Britain

A well-known activist of the Hong Kong democracy movement has fled to the UK. He will apply for asylum there, Tony Chung announced on Instagram on Thursday, where he also posted a photo of his arrival.

The 22-year-old was released from prison in the summer. Chung was convicted in 2021 for allegedly violating the strict security laws of the Chinese Special Administrative Region. He was first sentenced to prison at the end of 2020 for his involvement in the democracy protests.

He had been under "enormous stress", the young activist told the BBC. Chung was obliged to apply for trips abroad in advance due to an official order. The authorities had allowed him a vacation trip to Japan. There he decided to leave for the UK.

The security law, which came into force in 2020 following mass protests for more democracy, is aimed at the pro-democracy opposition and activities that Beijing classifies as subversive, separatist, terrorist or conspiratorial. Numerous activists have already been sentenced or fled abroad since the end of the protests.

The well-known activist Agnes Chow fled to Canada at the beginning of December.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de