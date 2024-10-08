Activist Battling Progeria, Basso, Passes Away at 28 Years Old

Popular Progeria advocate Sammy Basso has sadly passed away. He departed at the age of 28, living much longer than the majority of individuals afflicted by this condition. Basso himself was actively exploring treatments to slow down the disease's progression.

Italy mourns the loss of one of Progeria's most prominent patients: Sammy Basso passed away on October 5, as announced by the Aiprosab foundation he established. At 28 years old, he outlived the typical life expectancy for individuals with Progeria by more than twice that amount. Without treatment, those affected live for an average of 13.5 years.

"Today, a light has been extinguished. We thank you, Sammy, for allowing us to be a part of your extraordinary life, and we extend our condolences to your family and friends during this challenging time of grief," the foundation shared in a statement, acknowledging his supporters. "He taught us all that living life to the fullest is worthwhile, even when the obstacles in life may seem overwhelming."

Basso, born in 1995 in Schio, Italy, was diagnosed with Progeria at the age of two. His passion for helping others with the condition was evident from an early age. His primary objective was to raise awareness about Progeria and accelerate research. In 2018, he graduated from university with a degree in natural sciences, submitting a thesis on therapies to slow down the disease's progression.

Recognized for his documentary

Basso became famous through the National Geographic documentary "Sammy's Journey," which chronicled a trip to the United States with his parents and one of his closest friends. He was also a frequent guest on Italian television.

Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, causes the aging process of tissues and organs to accelerate at an abnormal rate. This results in children developing the appearance of seniors, with skin that becomes thin and translucent. Hair loss often occurs in infancy, and physical growth is limited, usually not exceeding one meter. Children develop early arteriosclerosis, causing blocked blood vessels and leading to premature death due to heart attack or stroke.

