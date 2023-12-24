Mike Nussbaum - Acting star is dead

Mike Nussbaum (1923-2023) died a week before his 100th birthday. The acting star died of natural causes at his home in Chicago last Saturday (December 23), as confirmed by his daughter, according to Deadline.

Nussbaum began his career in the theater in the 1950s. He later entered the film business and took on roles in "Fatal Attraction" (1987), "Field of Dreams" (1989) and the science fiction comedy "Men in Black" (1997), among others. In it, he played Gentle Rosenberg, an Arquilian prince and guardian of the Arquilian galaxy.

Artist and family man

Nussbaum worked as an actor until the end and was a fixture in the Chicago theater scene. He was recognized by the Actors' Equity Association as the oldest professional actor in the United States. "He was born and raised in Chicago, his wife was here and so were his children, and that was very important to him," Nussbaum's friend B.J. Jones, director of Chicago's Northlight Theatre, told ABC. "Mike was a dedicated family man as well as an artist, and I think that shaped his art." Although he had worked in New York and Los Angeles, he had always returned to his hometown.

Source: www.stern.de