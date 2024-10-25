Acting head of the Secret Service outlines adjustments following attempted Trump killings

Acting Director Ron Rowe outlined his strategy in an agency-wide email this week, despite speculation about his future at the helm. New presidents usually select their own Secret Service leader, making it uncertain if Vice President Kamala Harris or Trump would keep Rowe on.

Rowe expressed his focus on his current role, stating, "I'm not thinking about what's happening to me. I'm dedicated to being the best leader I can be for the Secret Service right now, and I'm primarily focusing on advocating for our agents deployed on missions."

In the email examined by CNN, Rowe mentioned his initiative to trigger a "transformative change" that would strengthen resources and streamline operations.

Rowe explained to CNN, "I'm working to align our programs with our mission, getting them into the field so they directly support enforcement operations, significant criminal investigations, and, of course, protective operations."

Rowe's email highlighted new assistant directors and deputy assistant directors, filling the void left by senior leaders who have recently retired. The agency also introduced two new leadership roles to strengthen decision-making, according to the memo.

These new divisions were created, in part, to address communication flaws and the inability to detect a drone flown by a gunman before the July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was wounded, and a rally attendee was killed.

"The goal now is to bring these programs closer to operations, get them into the field, so the team executing the mission has the necessary support," Rowe told CNN.

The Aviation and Aerospace Division will primarily focus on the agency's drone and anti-drone strategies.

An hour before the July shooting, the would-be shooter was able to fly a drone undetected in the rally area due to a Secret Service operator's inability to activate the counter-drone system and inadequate training, according to congressional reports. Rowe testified that if the system had been running, they might have detected the drone and apprehended the shooter hours earlier.

Rowe also announced the Operational Communications and Integration Division to manage radio and other communications – a seemingly proactive approach to the Secret Service's failure to communicate effectively with local law enforcement partners even after the gunman was sighted multiple times.

The agency's communication issues on that day – including two separate command posts, failure to tune in local radios, and a disjointed system – contributed to the scenario where the gunman was spotted and reported as a suspicious individual more than an hour before the shooting. Radio communications from local police who noticed the gunman on the roof moments before he opened fire did not reach the Secret Service.

Rowe emphasized that Trump should have continuous access to every security resource, technology, and personnel required for mission success, irrespective of who is under protection.

Previously, CNN reported on the challenges within the Secret Service as the agency increases protection during the final stages of the election campaign. Rowe's email also introduced a new Office of Employee Wellness to address the agency's workforce's needs and those of their families, acknowledging the profession's strain.

"Law enforcement is a demanding job, and it affects not just the individual but also their families," Rowe said. "We want to provide support systems for our operators on the front lines and also for their families."

As part of the changes, Rowe is establishing a Workforce Development Office to enhance the critical hiring process.

In the latest critical assessment following the July shooting and the arrest of a would-be assassin at Trump's West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course, an independent panel advised the Department of Homeland Security Secretary to completely restructure Secret Service leadership. The panel also suggested the agency should relinquish some responsibilities outside its security field, including its investigative work. Rowe considered this proposal "short-sighted."

The investigative wing of the agency, which primarily concentrates on financial crimes, permits the agency to foster ties with local law enforcement, who rely heavily on their assistance for protective operations such as campaign rallies and visits.

"We instruct state and local officers in cyber investigations. We provide them with training in tracking cryptocurrencies and illicit applications of cryptocurrencies and money laundering," Rowe noted. "We have a distinctive competence in investigations that no other agency can replicate."

Amidst the calls for change within the Secret Service, Acting Director Ron Rowe's strategy primarily focuses on politics, aiming to strengthen resources and improve operations within the agency.

Rowe's initiatives, including the creation of the Aviation and Aerospace Division and the Operational Communications and Integration Division, are geared towards addressing communication flaws and enhancing security measures, such as counter-drone strategies and radio communications.

