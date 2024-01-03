Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfrank-walter steinmeierfederal ministerBundestagwolfgang schäubledeathpartiespersonsberlinact of mourningcdugermany

Act of mourning for Schäuble in the Bundestag on January 22

On January 22, political Berlin will bid farewell to the deceased former Bundestag President and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). On this day, the Bundestag will, according to its own statements on Wednesday, host the act of mourning ordered by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), former President of the Bundestag, died on Boxing Day. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), former President of the Bundestag, died on Boxing Day. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Death - Act of mourning for Schäuble in the Bundestag on January 22

On January 22, political Berlin will bid farewell to the deceased former Bundestag President and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). On this day, the Bundestag will, according to its own statements on Wednesday, host the act of mourning ordered by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the plenary chamber of the Reichstag building. Details are not yet known.

Schäuble died on Boxing Day after a long and serious illness. He will be buried this Friday in his home town of Offenburg. There will be a publicly broadcast funeral service and a funeral procession. In Berlin on January 22, the leaders of the German state - led by Steinmeier - and hundreds of guests from Germany and abroad are expected in the Bundestag.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attempted robbery on Sonnenallee: suspect arrested

Police have caught a suspected armed robber in the act on Sonnenallee in Berlin-Neukölln. The 58-year-old suspect allegedly ordered a coffee in a café on Tuesday morning and then went behind the counter, police said on Wednesday. There he is said to have loaded a firearm, held it to the temple...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Volleyball balls lying in a pile. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Netzhoppers lose Lüneburg in three sets

Netzhoppers Königs Wusterhausen missed out on their second win of the season in the Volleyball Bundesliga against SVG Lüneburg despite a fighting performance. The team from Brandenburg lost in straight sets at home in the Paul-Dinter-Halle on Wednesday evening, but were particularly competitive...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public
A handball player holds the match ball in his hands. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Thüringer HC wins convincingly in top match

The Bundesliga handball players of Thüringer HC have made a successful start to the new year. The team of Head Coach Herbert Müller won the top-of-the-table game at HSG Blomberg-Lippe by a commanding 30:24 (14:12) on Wednesday evening. In front of 1132 spectators, Johanna Reichert was the best...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attempted robbery on Sonnenallee: suspect arrested

Police have caught a suspected armed robber in the act on Sonnenallee in Berlin-Neukölln. The 58-year-old suspect allegedly ordered a coffee in a café on Tuesday morning and then went behind the counter, police said on Wednesday. There he is said to have loaded a firearm, held it to the temple...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public