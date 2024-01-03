Death - Act of mourning for Schäuble in the Bundestag on January 22

On January 22, political Berlin will bid farewell to the deceased former Bundestag President and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). On this day, the Bundestag will, according to its own statements on Wednesday, host the act of mourning ordered by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the plenary chamber of the Reichstag building. Details are not yet known.

Schäuble died on Boxing Day after a long and serious illness. He will be buried this Friday in his home town of Offenburg. There will be a publicly broadcast funeral service and a funeral procession. In Berlin on January 22, the leaders of the German state - led by Steinmeier - and hundreds of guests from Germany and abroad are expected in the Bundestag.

Source: www.stern.de