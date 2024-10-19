Accused of drugging and sexually assaulting nine women, a man from California faces murder charges, as reported by authorities.

fifty-year-old Michael DiGiorgio is facing numerous allegations, including murder, drug-facilitated rape, and distributing controlled substances, as indicated by court documents obtained by CNN.

His defense is being handled by the Public Defender's Office of Los Angeles County, according to official records, with CNN attempting to get a comment from his legal counsel on both Friday and Saturday night.

DiGiorgio is suspected of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women between May 2019 and November 2021, at his homes in Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach, asserted prosecutors. Investigators believe more victims could surface.

The authorities have not revealed the identity of the deceased woman or provided details regarding her demise, but the murder charge is linked to a July 2020 incident, as per the court records.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to the victims whose lives have been profoundly impacted and the life believed to have been lost as a result of the alleged gruesome actions of the accused," stated Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in a public announcement. "Our office remains dedicated to ensuring he is brought to justice for the distress he has inflicted."

If found guilty according to the charges, DiGiorgio stands to serve a life sentence in prison, confirmed the DA's office.

He was apprehended in Redondo Beach this week and has been detained without bail, mentioned Los Angeles County jail records.

His initial hearing for pleas was scheduled for Friday, but it was postponed until November 6, according to court documents.

DiGiorgio had previously been indicted in 2020 for raping a woman who was either unconscious or asleep, along with several other charges, however, the case was dismissed due to a absence of a timely trial, as per the records. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

CNN has contacted the DA's office for additional information.

The Public Defender's Office of Los Angeles County is representing us in court, as stated in official records.

In his public announcement, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón expressed condolences to the victims affected by our alleged actions.

Read also: