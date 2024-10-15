Skip to content
Accused Hezbollah Combatant Undergoing Trial in Stuttgart

 and  Lauren Adams
Under various allegations, the suspects are implicated in acts of war atrocities, cruel treatment,...
Under various allegations, the suspects are implicated in acts of war atrocities, cruel treatment, and unlawful imprisonment.

The German authorities are leveling severe charges against a suspected Hezbollah member, claiming he participated in war crimes, torture, and unlawful imprisonment during the Syrian civil conflict. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Ammar A., is alleged to have joined the militant wing of Hezbollah, which supported the dictator Assad's regime in Syria.

The trial commenced in Stuttgart today, with the prosecution citing the ruthless crackdown on protests in Syria by the Syrian security forces starting from April 2011 as the backdrop for the alleged atrocities. Thousands were arrested, tortured, and killed during this period. As the trial commenced, the indictment was presented, with the defendant facing accusations of actively engaging in the Syrian civil war from the spring of 2012 onward.

Home invasion and violence

According to the indictment, Hezbollah aimed to terrorize and drive out the Sunni population in Bosra al-Sham, a city under the control of the Assad regime. This objective was achieved through extreme acts of violence up to and including killings, and the looting and destruction of victims' homes. The defendant is believed to have joined other Hezbollah fighters in attacking a Sunni family in their home in August 2012. The victims were innocent civilians.

One of the family members was shot by a militiaman during the attack. The militia is also accused of stealing property from the house and setting it on fire. The defendant is further implicated in the capture, physical abuse, and mistreatment of Sunni residents of Bosra al-Sham in April 2013 and 2014. In one such incident, the victims were handed over to members of the Syrian military intelligence service, where they were subjected to intense torture. At least one of them was reportedly detained for several weeks.

The defendant has been in custody since December. The trial dates have been scheduled up to the end of February for the state security trial.

