Accused Former Soccer Coach of Alleged Misconduct

Several young athletes, estimated to be at least four, have been accused of being victimized by a 28-year-old during his tenure as a youth football trainer. The Frankfurt Public Prosecutor's Office alleges that this individual has been drugging and sexually assaulting children.

Upon the disclosure of these disturbing allegations against a coach from the Main-Taunus district, the involved sports club, Turn- und Sportfreunde Hornau from Kelkheim, expressed shock. The club promptly removed the coach from his position upon learning about the situation.

The former youth football coach is under investigation for sexually exploiting minors and administering drugs to them. Since May, the Frankfurt authorities have been investigating this individual on charges of child sexual abuse, rape, and distribution of drugs to minors.

Parents Notified

According to the allegations, the man is said to have had inappropriate sexual encounters with the minors on at least four occasions between 2022 and 2024. He reportedly convinced them to consume drugs as well. The boys, who were young and impressionable, apparently found it difficult to resist the older suspect, who was their football coach.

Following the issuance of an arrest warrant against the man by the Frankfurt Regional Court in August, a search and arrest were conducted. The suspect has since been in custody and the investigation against him continues. The focus is on the examination of data carriers seized during the search, and investigations are ongoing to determine if there are any other potential victims.

A representative from the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor's Office declined to provide any additional details due to tactical reasons. No information has been released regarding the extent or type of data carriers or drugs involved.

The club announced that it had partnered with the Wiesbaden Criminal Police to inform parents about the alleged incidents on Friday. It emphasized its commitment to promoting a respectful and responsible environment, prioritizing the safety and well-being of children and young people.

The investigation into the former coach's actions also includes charges of sexual harassment towards the minors.

