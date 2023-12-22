Skip to content
Accusations of sexual assault and discrimination: Former assistant sues Vin Diesel

Discrimination, sexual assault, wrongful dismissal: The lawsuit filed by Vin Diesel's former assistant against the US actor makes for harrowing reading. The "Fast & Furios" star has so far remained silent about the allegations.

US actor Vin Diesel became known worldwide through the "Fast&Furios" film series.
"Fast&Furios" star - Accusations of sexual assault and discrimination: Former assistant sues Vin Diesel

US actor Vin Diesel (56), star of the "Fast & Furious" series, has been sued by a former assistant. The woman filed the lawsuit with allegations of sexual assault and other offenses at a court in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time). The actor's spokesperson did not initially respond to an inquiry from the German Press Agency. The portal "Deadline.com" linked to the statement of claim.

First sexual harassment, then dismissal

The plaintiff describes an alleged incident in 2010 in a hotel in Atlanta (US state of Georgia) when "Fast Five" was being filmed. After a party, Diesel assaulted her and sexually harassed her. She fought back but was overpowered by the actor. A short time later, Diesel' s sister Samantha Vincent, head of the production company OneRace Productions, dismissed her.

The woman is also suing for discrimination, infliction of emotional distress and wrongful dismissal. She is demanding compensation in an undisclosed amount. Diesel has been together with model Paloma Jiménez (40) since 2007. The couple have two daughters and a son.

Source: www.stern.de

