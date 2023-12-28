Literature - Accusations of racism against Monika Gruber over book passage

There are accusations of racism against the book "Willkommen im falschen Film" by cabaret artist Monika Gruber and journalist Andreas Hock. The reason for this is a passage about the blogger Roma Maria Mukherjee, who warned in an article about the infiltration of hobby courses for handicrafts by right-wing extremist women. According to the book, this is nonsense and Mukherjee is a guardian of virtue. What a woman of this name is doing in the textile hobby scene is a mystery; one would have "rather placed her in tantric Shakra gymnastics or a vegan primal scream seminar".

Among other things, Mukherjee criticized the use of her name and felt racially insulted. She had been subjected to a smear campaign. Several media outlets had previously reported. "I am insulted in an audio book (...) and probably also in the print version, and racist and defamatory statements are also made there. My full real name is mentioned there," Mukherjee criticized on Instagram.

Monika Gruber and Andreas Hock did not respond to a request for comment. Piper Verlag explained that it was in discussion with the two about how the passage could be changed in books, audio books and e-books. This change is expected to take effect from January 11, and probably a few days earlier for e-books, the publisher said on Thursday in response to an inquiry. The publisher did not want to offend or offend anyone personally. A public post on X, formerly Twitter, had been targeted with the exaggerated means of satire.

The publisher had previously announced on X that it would adapt the passage for the next edition. Disappointing for Mukherjee: "A classic nonpology", a non-apology, she wrote on X. There was a lot of support for the blogger on social media.

