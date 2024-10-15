According to Tracey Emin, male artists typically achieve their peak success in their forties.

In a chat on "The Louis Theroux Podcast," which went live on Tuesday, Emin discussed the topic. She brought up the fact that female artists often have longer, successful careers compared to their male counterparts, using renowned French-American artist Louise Bourgeois as an example, who worked until her passing in her late nineties.

Emin stated, "Women have the capacity to go on for as long as they're given the chance. I think many men reach their peak in their forties, but women carry on, so perhaps Damien (Hirst) has peaked—we'll see, time will tell."

Initially, Emin and Hirst were associated with the Young British Artists (YBAs) movement, which became famous for its unique material usage and broad perception of what can be considered art.

One of Emin's most recognized pieces was her 1998 installation, "My Bed," which showcased her personal, unkempt bed filled with used condoms, soiled underwear, and a full ashtray. This work was nominated for the Turner Prize and eventually sold for over $4 million.

Emin was known for her open, candid style in her art, such as a tent adorned with the names of her past sexual partners, titled "Everyone I Have Ever Slept With 1963-1995."

Responding to a question about her contemporary, Hirst, Emin shared that being an artist is a challenging task. "It's very hard," she said. "People who aren't artists and haven't attempted to be, don't understand the difficulty of maintaining that conviction and belief–Damien started off with a lot of that. He was like a force, but now he's not."

CNN reached out to Hirst's representatives for comment.

Currently, at 61, Emin has continued creating art that deals with her recent health struggles, following her 2020 diagnosis of bladder cancer. She underwent a six-and-a-half hour surgery, during which surgeons removed her bladder, urethra, uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries, part of her colon, and part of her vagina.

Reflecting on her health situation, Emin said, "The operation I had is like a last chance saloon, and very few people survive it or live beyond five years. I've managed to live for four years now, so things are getting better. I'm determined to live."

Emin also shared that her health issues have given her a fresh outlook on life. "I no longer measure life by money or accolades," she noted. "Now, I evaluate my life on a daily basis. I appreciate each good day that I have, and since my illness, my days have only gotten better and better."

Emin's art style, characterized by its raw honesty and personal recounts, aligns with the avant-garde approach prevalent in modern arts. The longevity and success of female artists, as noted by Emin, can be seen in artists like Louise Bourgeois, who continued to make significant contributions to the arts industry until her late nineties.

