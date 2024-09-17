According to reports, Sean "Diddy" Combs is alleged to lead a criminal syndicate.

The allegations against American hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs are grave. The 54-year-old is accused of orchestrating a criminal syndicate and exploiting women sexually for decades. The indictment against him is extensive.

Recently arrested, Combs is believed to have mistreated, intimidated, and manipulated women for his personal gratification, demanding their silence to safeguard his public image. He's alleged to have run an illicit network to shield his actions, relying heavily on his associates' aid, as suggested in the indictment.

Combs is said to have regularly organized multi-day sex gatherings, which he referred to as "Freak Offs," and recruited women and male sex workers for these events. As the head of a criminal organization, he's also reportedly involved in or attempted acts such as human trafficking, forced labor, prostitution, drug offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, declared his client will plead not guilty amidst media representatives. Combs was taken into custody on Monday evening (local time), according to a statement from the New York prosecutor's office. His arrest transpired at a Manhattan hotel, as per CNN. In the past six months, Combs' homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by authorities due to these allegations.

Combs' lawyer characterized the prosecution as unfair in a statement. Prior to the indictment, Combs had collaborated with law enforcement and willingly journeyed to New York, according to Agnifilo. He portrayed his client as an "innocent man" eager to prove his innocence in court. Agnifilo also emphasized Combs' status as a music legend, businessman, and dedicated family man. Despite his flaws, he's not a criminal, according to his counsel.

Additional accusations against Combs

Several lawsuits have been filed against Combs (known for "Bad Boy for Life" and "I'll Be Missing You") since last year, accusing him of rape and abuse. Headlines were made in March when authorities searched Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

In May, CNN released a video showcasing an alleged assault by Combs on his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel in 2016. Combs later publicly apologized.

Ventura sued Combs in 2023, claiming sexual abuse, rape, intimidation, and violent assault during their extended relationship. The lawsuit did not go to trial and was settled out of court. Combs denied the accusations at the time.

