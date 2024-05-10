According to Americans, this is the least favorable period to purchase a house.

Only 21% believe now is a good time to purchase a house, according to a recent Gallup survey. This figure is identical to last year, making it the worst result in Gallup's history. Meanwhile, a staggering 76% of respondents declared it an inopportune time to invest in real estate. This figure is slightly less than the previous record of 78%, set the year before.

The survey serves as another sign of discontent with the ongoing affordability crisis in the housing market. Young adults seeking to acquire a home have had to contend with skyrocketing house prices and soaring mortgage interest rates.

Gallup's Jeffrey Jones commented on the situation in his report, stating, "American sentiment towards the home-buying market remains pessimistic."

The White House might find this data troubling as they grapple with public disapproval over the surging cost of living.

Going back to April 2019, before Covid-19 precipitated dramatic changes, Gallup's poll revealed that 61% of respondents considered it a favorable time to purchase a house. Compared to this, the record-setting figure arrived in April 2003, in the midst of the housing boom, with 81% expressing favorable sentiments about buying homes.

Interest rates top 7%

Americans began to shift negatively towards the real estate market as mortgage rates skyrocketed and home prices surged following the pandemic. In April 2019, merely 36% felt it was a bad time to buy a house. This climaxed to 69% by April 2022.

Part of the reason for this sentiment shift can be attributed to the Federal Reserve's drastic measures to control inflation. This has resulted in a dramatic rise in mortgage rates.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell marginally on Thursday, dropping from 7.22% to 7.09%. This marked an end to five consecutive weeks of increased rates. The current rates represent a doubling of the figures seen in February 2020, just before the pandemic.

Mortgage rates should decline when the Federal Reserve reduces interest rates. However, due to persistently high inflation, forecasts for when the Fed will be able to act have been pushed back significantly. One contributor to unexpectedly high inflation readings is skyrocketing housing costs.

"As mortgage rates fall and more homes become available, more buyers will enter the market regardless of their present sentiments," predicted Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors.

Record home prices

Additionally, home prices have seen a steady upward trend, exacerbating the affordability issue.

The median price of existing-home sales in March 2023 was $393,500, representing the highest price for any March on record, according to NAR. Home prices rose across the nation and were driven by a 10% hike in the Northeast to $434,600.

Most Americans expect home price growth to continue, as highlighted by the Gallup survey. 68% forecast a further market escalation in their locality in the next year. This is a rise from 56% anticipated in the previous survey. The highest figures in Gallup's history were recorded in 2021 and 2005, with 71% and 70% of respondents, respectively, anticipating price hikes.

On the positive side, those who already own a home have benefited from increased house values, bolstering their net worth. As an added bonus, homeowners can leverage their home's worth to extract cash by borrowing against its market value to meet expenses or finance college tuition or renovations. However, many young Americans desiring to own their own home are struggling to find a way in. Longer-term, the continued increase in prices will make this even harder for them to achieve.

