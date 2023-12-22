Skip to content
Accidents caused by fallen trees in the northeast of MV

Uprooted trees and flying branches: Storm "Zoltan" also leaves its mark in the north-east. There are several accidents in Western Pomerania alone - no one is injured.

Waves break on the beach at Altefähr on the island of Rügen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm "Zoltan" - Accidents caused by fallen trees in the northeast of MV

Storm "Zoltan" caused numerous trees and objects to fall onto the road in the north and east of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. On Friday, the police reported three accidents caused by fallen trees in the Vorpommern-Greifswald district alone. There were no injuries.

On Thursday evening near Hinrichshagen, for example, a tree toppled onto the hood of a moving car. The 61-year-old driver was not injured. According to the police, a 20-year-old near Bandelin and a 21-year-old near Dargelin also escaped with a scare after their cars were unable to brake in front of fallen trees. According to the police, other trees were blown down by the wind near Dargelin.

In the Stralsund police's area of responsibility, 17 weather-related operations were counted, as the authority announced on Friday. On the island of Rügen between Dreschvittz and Gingst, a 40-year-old female driver crashed into a tree. She remained uninjured. In Marlow, a Christmas tree fell onto two parked cars, while in Ribnitz-Damgarten a bouncy castle was blown onto the road by the storm. There were no injuries there either.

According to the city of Greifswald, a large sheet of metal on the canopy of the Möwencenter shopping center was loosened by the storm and was removed by the fire department. A cover plate on a wall on a country road also came loose and had to be removed.

