Accident with two fatalities in 2019: four years in prison for driver

Four and a half years after a car accident that left two people dead and one seriously injured, the driver at the time has been sentenced to four years' juvenile detention. The Landau (Palatinate) district court considered it proven that the 23-year-old had been driving at excessive speed on July 20, 2019, a spokesperson for the judiciary announced on Thursday.

The juvenile court found the man guilty of an illegal motor vehicle race with fatal consequences in conjunction with assault with fatal consequences and grievous bodily harm.

The accident had occurred between Lampertheim (Hesse) and Mannheim-Sandhofen (Baden-Württemberg). Two young men from Bobenheim-Roxheim (Rhineland-Palatinate) were killed and a third was critically injured. According to the public prosecutor's office, the car was traveling at 180 instead of the permitted 90 kilometers per hour on a wet road, left the road and crashed into a tree. She had demanded four years in prison, the defense had requested a juvenile sentence on probation.

The Landau Regional Court also revoked the defendant's driving license and prohibited the authorities from issuing the man with a new license for a period of five years.

