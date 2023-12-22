Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsprocessestrafficaccidentPalatinatebodily injuryjuvenile sentencerhineland-palatinateaccidentshessebaden-württembergcar accident

Accident with two fatalities in 2019: four years in prison for driver

Four and a half years after a car accident that left two people dead and one seriously injured, the driver at the time has been sentenced to four years' juvenile detention. The Landau (Palatinate) Regional Court considered it proven that the 23-year-old had been driving at excessive speed on...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
A microphone in a courtroom. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A microphone in a courtroom. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Process - Accident with two fatalities in 2019: four years in prison for driver

Four and a half years after a car accident that left two people dead and one seriously injured, the driver at the time has been sentenced to four years' juvenile detention. The Landau (Palatinate) district court considered it proven that the 23-year-old had been driving at excessive speed on July 20, 2019, a spokesperson for the judiciary announced on Thursday.

The juvenile court found the man guilty of an illegal motor vehicle race with fatal consequences in conjunction with assault with fatal consequences and grievous bodily harm.

The accident had occurred between Lampertheim (Hesse) and Mannheim-Sandhofen (Baden-Württemberg). Two young men from Bobenheim-Roxheim (Rhineland-Palatinate) were killed and a third was critically injured. According to the public prosecutor's office, the car was traveling at 180 instead of the permitted 90 kilometers per hour on a wet road, left the road and crashed into a tree. She had demanded four years in prison, the defense had requested a juvenile sentence on probation.

The Landau Regional Court also revoked the defendant's driving license and prohibited the authorities from issuing the man with a new license for a period of five years.

Homepage regional court

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The stalls at the 589th Dresden Striezelmarkt are brightly lit at the opening. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Two million visitors to Striezelmarkt in 2023

According to the city, around two million people will have visited this year's Dresden Striezelmarkt. This means that the number of guests is still below the level before the corona pandemic, as a city hall spokesperson said on Friday when asked. Two days before the end of the 589th edition of...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest

Improvised memorial in Prague.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Search for motives for gun attack in Prague continues

In the Czech Republic, the authorities are still searching for the motives of the attacker after the gun attack at Prague's Charles University that left 14 people dead. The authorities confirmed on Friday that the 24-year-old gunman had committed suicide after the attack. While investigators...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public