Accident with two fatalities: Driver had no driver's license

The driver who died in an accident in Hamburg-Harvestehude on Sunday, along with a passenger, did not have a driver's license. The 48-year-old was also presumably under the influence of intoxicating substances, the police announced in Hamburg on Wednesday. A small amount of marijuana was found in the accident driver's personal belongings. The driver of the sports car and a 39-year-old female passenger died in the accident early on Sunday morning near the Klosterstern. The 32-year-old female passenger survived seriously injured.

According to initial police findings, the man had been driving too fast during the night and left the road to the right for an as yet unexplained reason. The car first hit a concrete bollard and then a property wall. As a result, it overturned and came to rest on its roof on the road.

The driver and the female passenger were trapped in the car. She was seriously injured and was freed from the car; he died at the scene of the accident. The second woman was ejected from the vehicle and fatally injured.

