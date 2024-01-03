Mayen-Koblenz - Accident with sports car on highway 48

An Italian sports car has collided with the crash barrier and another vehicle on the Autobahn 48 near Ochtendung in the district of Mayen-Koblenz. The driver was probably traveling towards Koblenz on Wednesday at a speed that was not adapted to the weather conditions, according to the Mendig police highway station.

The two occupants of the sports car, aged 54 and 60, were slightly injured and taken to hospital. The occupant of the second vehicle was uninjured. Both cars were badly damaged in the accident and were no longer roadworthy. According to the police spokesman, the material damage amounted to at least a mid-five-figure sum. The A48 was closed for about an hour.

