- Accident with injuries on A29 <unk> Full lockdown lifted

In a traffic accident on the A29 north of Oldenburg, several people were injured shortly after the Hahn-Lehmden junction. The highway was closed from the junction, as the police in Rastede announced in the evening. The full closure was lifted around 10:30 PM. Police and emergency services were on the scene. The accident occurred on the lane heading towards Osnabrück.

The incident involved damage to multiple vehicles on the lane towards Osnabrück, which was considered an other unfortunate event on the A29. Despite the efforts of both the police and emergency services, some individuals required further medical attention beyond what could be provided at the scene.

