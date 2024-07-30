Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsOther

Accident with injuries on A29 <unk> Full lockdown lifted

The accident occurred shortly after the Hahn-Lehmden exit. The highway was temporarily closed from the exit.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Multiple people were injured in a traffic accident on the A29, according to police.
Multiple people were injured in a traffic accident on the A29, according to police.

- Accident with injuries on A29 <unk> Full lockdown lifted

In a traffic accident on the A29 north of Oldenburg, several people were injured shortly after the Hahn-Lehmden junction. The highway was closed from the junction, as the police in Rastede announced in the evening. The full closure was lifted around 10:30 PM. Police and emergency services were on the scene. The accident occurred on the lane heading towards Osnabrück.

The incident involved damage to multiple vehicles on the lane towards Osnabrück, which was considered an other unfortunate event on the A29. Despite the efforts of both the police and emergency services, some individuals required further medical attention beyond what could be provided at the scene.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

A man inspects the ruins of a building destroyed in an airstrike in a suburb of Beirut
Politics

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out'

Israeli army: Hezbollah commander 'taken out' The Israeli military confirms: The strike in Beirut targeted Muhsin "Fuad" Shukr, the highest-ranking military commander of Hezbollah and the right-hand man of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in the attack. Israel has reportedly targeted a Hezbollah

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public