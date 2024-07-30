Skip to content
Accident with injuries on A29 - complete lockdown

The accident occurred briefly after the Hahn-Lehmden junction. The motorway is fully closed from the junction.

Multiple people were injured in a traffic accident on the A29.
On the A29 north of Oldenburg, several people were injured in a traffic accident just north of the Hahn-Lehmden interchange. The motorway is fully closed from the interchange, as the police in Rastede announced in the evening. Police and emergency services are already on the scene. The accident occurred on the lane heading towards Osnabrück.

The accident involved vehicles on the lane heading towards Osnabrück, causing disruption for other travelers on the A29. Despite the closure, authorities are advising motorists to seek alternative routes if possible.

