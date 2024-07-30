- Accident with injuries on A29 - complete lockdown

On the A29 north of Oldenburg, several people were injured in a traffic accident just north of the Hahn-Lehmden interchange. The motorway is fully closed from the interchange, as the police in Rastede announced in the evening. Police and emergency services are already on the scene. The accident occurred on the lane heading towards Osnabrück.

The accident involved vehicles on the lane heading towards Osnabrück, causing disruption for other travelers on the A29. Despite the closure, authorities are advising motorists to seek alternative routes if possible.

