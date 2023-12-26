Kiel Canal - Accident with battery-powered trolley causes problems in canal lock

An accident involving a material transport vehicle has caused problems on the Kiel Canal in Kiel. The so-called battery car was hit by a lock gate during the opening process at around 2.50 p.m. on Christmas Day, as the police reported on Tuesday. The vehicle became wedged in the process. No one was injured. Several media outlets had reported earlier.

The lock gate was reportedly stopped immediately, but could not be operated for several hours afterwards. At around 8.30 p.m., emergency crews used a crane to recover the vehicle to supply the ships in the lock. By then, three ships were stuck in the lock chamber and were only able to enter the Kiel Canal and continue their journey after a significant delay.

Source: www.stern.de