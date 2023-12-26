Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsaccidentskeel1. christmas dayaccidentshippingshipnorth-east sea canalschleswig-holsteinvehicle

Accident with battery-powered trolley causes problems in canal lock

Lock gate catches battery car: Three ships are stuck for hours in a lock in Holtenau on the Kiel Canal.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Kiel Canal - Accident with battery-powered trolley causes problems in canal lock

An accident involving a material transport vehicle has caused problems on the Kiel Canal in Kiel. The so-called battery car was hit by a lock gate during the opening process at around 2.50 p.m. on Christmas Day, as the police reported on Tuesday. The vehicle became wedged in the process. No one was injured. Several media outlets had reported earlier.

The lock gate was reportedly stopped immediately, but could not be operated for several hours afterwards. At around 8.30 p.m., emergency crews used a crane to recover the vehicle to supply the ships in the lock. By then, three ships were stuck in the lock chamber and were only able to enter the Kiel Canal and continue their journey after a significant delay.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators left without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wheel bolts on rescue vehicle loosened

An ambulance on its way to a Berlin hospital had to interrupt a patient transport because several wheel bolts had come loose. The crew of the ambulance noticed noticeable driving noises and vibrations in their vehicle while driving in Berlin-Tiergarten on the night of Christmas Day, Berlin...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators left without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public