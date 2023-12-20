Skip to content
Accident while turning: Two minor injuries in Tamm

Two people have been slightly injured in an accident on a main road near Tamm (Ludwigsburg district). When turning at a junction, a driver overlooked an oncoming car on Tuesday night, said a police spokesperson. The cars then collided and both drivers sustained minor injuries.

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Two people have been slightly injured in an accident on a main road near Tamm (Ludwigsburg district). When turning at a junction on Tuesday night, a driver overlooked an oncoming car, said a police spokesperson. The cars then collided and both drivers sustained minor injuries.

According to initial police investigations, one of the two drivers disregarded a red traffic light. However, the police are still investigating what exactly happened in the accident. The amount of material damage was also not yet clear. Because one of the cars involved is a hybrid vehicle, the recovery was difficult. A special container was requested for this purpose.

