Collision - Accident while overtaking - two fatalities and two serious injuries

In a collision between two cars in Dietersburg, Rottal-Inn district, two people have died and two others have been seriously injured. Preliminary findings indicate that a 49-year-old driver attempted to overtake a car in front of him, stated a police spokesperson. For reasons yet unknown, his car skidded out of control. Subsequently, both vehicles collided.

The 78-year-old driver of the second car and his 75-year-old passenger died shortly thereafter. The suspected cause of the accident and his 14-year-old son were airlifted to a hospital by a rescue helicopter. They were seriously injured.

The tragic accident occurred in Lower Bavaria, specifically in the Rottal-Inn district. This particular collision involved two cars on a trafficked road. Due to the overtaking attempt, a series of car accidents ensued in Dietersburg. The authorities are currently investigating the exact reasons behind the loss of vehicle control.

