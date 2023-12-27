Traffic - Accident on the A20: Car crashed into bridge

A serious traffic accident has caused traffic delays on the Autobahn 20 near Grimmen. According to the police, the highway was closed for several hours on Wednesday in the direction of Lübeck. In the opposite direction, smoke had slightly restricted traffic at times. Two people had to be taken to hospital with minor injuries.

According to the information provided, four cars were involved in the accident. Initially, one car had overlooked a car coming from behind when changing lanes. This car then made an emergency stop. Another car following behind also had to brake hard, swerved to the right, collided with a fourth car and was thrown against a highway bridge. The other car caught fire immediately after the collision. The damage is estimated at more than 40,000 euros.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de