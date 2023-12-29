Traffic accident - Accident involving five vehicles on highway 5
An accident involving five vehicles on the A5 freeway caused a traffic jam a good five kilometers long on Friday afternoon. According to the police in Giessen, three of the eleven car occupants were slightly injured and one more seriously. For reasons initially unknown, the vehicles collided between the Homberg/Ohm and Grünberg junctions.
Source: www.stern.de