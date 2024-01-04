Gelnhausen - Accident involving a sports car in the Main-Kinzig district

An accident involving an Italian sports car has occurred on the autobahn 66 near Gelnhausen (Main-Kinzig district). For reasons as yet unknown, the car skidded shortly after a roadworks between Gründau and Gelnhausen on Thursday morning, according to the Southeast Hesse Police Headquarters. The car crashed into a truck and a crash barrier. A third vehicle is said to have been damaged by flying vehicle parts. According to the police spokesperson, no one has been injured so far.

Source: www.stern.de