Accident in black ice: driver seriously injured

A 49-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident caused by black ice. He left the road in his car on the A1 Sittensen junction (Rotenburg district) shortly before Hamburg on Friday night when it suddenly became icy, according to the police. The car had been fitted with summer

Accident in black ice: driver seriously injured

A 49-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident caused by black ice. He left the road in his car on the A1 Sittensen junction (Rotenburg district) shortly before Hamburg on Friday night when it suddenly became icy, according to the police. The car had been fitted with summer tires. The man skidded his car over a grass verge, broke through a wildlife fence and ended up lying on his roof in a ditch.

