Accident in adventure pool parking lot: boy seriously injured

A boy has been run over by a car in the parking lot of an adventure pool in Neu-Ulm, sustaining serious to life-threatening injuries. According to initial findings, a car driver hit the primary school-aged child while parking, a police spokesperson said. The boy was freed from under the car

A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

A boy has been run over by a car in the parking lot of an adventure pool in Neu-Ulm, sustaining serious to life-threatening injuries. According to initial findings, a car driver hit the primary school-aged child while parking, a police spokesperson said. The boy was freed from under the car before the emergency services arrived and was then taken to a clinic after initial treatment. The responsible public prosecutor's office ordered an expert to be called in. The parking lot was closed to arriving cars on Thursday afternoon, and departing bathers had to expect obstructions.

