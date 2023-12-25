Accident driver flees on foot after rollover with car

After a car overturned near Böhl-Iggelheim on Monday night, the police are searching for the driver of the car. The unknown person fled on foot in an unknown direction before the emergency services arrived, the police said. According to the information, the vehicle had left the road on the 528 country road in the direction of Speyer about 150 meters after leaving Böhl-Iggelheim and overturned. The car, which was no longer roadworthy, was seized and an investigation is now underway for unauthorized removal from the scene of the accident in the Rhein-Pfalz district.

