Processes - Abuse in senior citizens' residence: accused caregiver remains silent

A geriatric nurse is alleged to have sexually abused 15 residents of a retirement home in Ennepetal. The 51-year-old has been on trial at Hagen District Court since Thursday. The accused from Ennepetal did not make a statement on the first day of the trial. It is possible that he will do so on one of the next days of the trial, the court was told.

The man was picked up by a work colleague during the night shift in the room of a resident with dementia in the summer of 2023. According to the indictment, photos documenting the man's sexual assaults on female residents of the facility were seized during the later analysis of his cell phone.

Source: www.stern.de