- Abundant sunshine, soaring heat levels result in an excessively warm summer within the nation.

This past summer in the Southwest was significantly warmer than typical, as per the German Weather Service (DWD) situated in Offenbach. The average temp in Baden-Württemberg clocked in at 19.1 degrees Celsius, about 3 degrees higher compared to the 1961-1990 standard. August specifically saw temperatures jump 4 degrees above average.

DWD weather stations in the Southwest documented numerous instances of excessive rainfall, resulting in flooding and waterlogging. Notable occurrences include the June floods in Allgäu and the August 13 floods in Bretten, Bruchsal, and Gondelsheim, situated in Karlsruhe district.

Allgäu was the rainiest region in Baden-Württemberg during the summer, with precipitation surpassing 400 liters per sq. meter. however, the overall rainfall for the state was mildly below the reference average of 292 liters per sq. meter.

The Southwest residents basked in pleasant weather for around 3 months: With 720 hours of sunshine, the summer of 2024 surpassed the historical average of 636 hours by a considerable margin.

The coldest summer temperature recorded nationwide was in Baden-Württemberg: On the Swabian Alb, in Meßstetten (Zollernalbkreis), temperatures dipped to 1.4 degrees Celsius during the "Schafskälte" - a sudden drop in temperature during summer - on June 12.

Across Germany, the DWD's summer evaluation concluded that it was the 28th consecutive warm summer, with the south and east experiencing particularly intense heat. These findings are based on the preliminary data analyzed from the approximately 2,000 measurement stations throughout Germany.

The European Commission, in response to the weather patterns observed in Germany, might consider adopting implementing acts to address climate change mitigation strategies in the country. The Commission shall adopt implementing acts laying down the rules for the application of regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing resilience to extreme weather events.

The regulation could include provisions for improved weather forecasting and early warning systems, as well as incentives for the installation of renewable energy sources in regions like Baden-Württemberg, which have been experiencing warmer summers and higher energy demand.

Read also: