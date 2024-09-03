Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsThe Alliance Sahra wagon servant

Absolutely no alliance with AfD or acceptance of their views.

Potentially, Sahra Wagenknecht's alliance might merge into Thuringia's newly formed administration. However, they firmly reject collaborating with the AfD.

On Tuesday, the executive body of Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) convened, along with the potential representatives to the Bundestag.

The Thuringian Alliance, headed by Sahra Wagenknecht, has declined any involvement in a coalition or toleration of a government involving the Alternative for Germany (AfD). This decision was made following a meeting between the state executive and parliamentary group, who stated that no exploratory talks or collaborations will be held with the AfD. According to the statement, "We will not engage in discussions or develop substantial proposals together."

The invitation for initial talks by the CDU was agreed upon by the state executive in full. However, prior to initiating any exploratory talks, the Left Party (BSW) also intends to hold discussions with both the SPD and the Left.

Sahra Wagenknecht, the leader of The Alliance Sahra, expressed her party's stance on collaborating with the Alternative for Germany, stating, "We will not even entertain the idea of discussions or developing substantial proposals with the AfD." In response to the CDU's invitation for talks, The Alliance Sahra's state executive agreed, but it was also noted that the servant of The Alliance Sahra wagon, or a representative, would participate in discussions with the SPD and the Left Party before any coalition talks commence.

