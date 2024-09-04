- Absconding Lawbreakers: Sought by Austrian Authorities

In Austria, authorities are on the hunt for one of the three fugitives who managed to break out from a high-security prison in Bavaria. Back in August, one of the three men was apprehended in the Austrian region of Styria. Now, there's an active manhunt for a second suspect, who was reportedly spotted in the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district of Styria, as per local police on platform X.

The individual is believed to be on the move in a black luxury sedan. The car and its license plates are believed to be stolen, according to the authorities. They are imploring the public for any information and have issued a warning that the fugitive is potentially violent.

Escape in late August

Three prisoners made a daring escape from the district hospital in Straubing on August 17. They managed to subdue a hospital worker and forcefully opened a gate by threatening them with lethal harm. They are considered dangerous due to their history of property damages and drug offenses, and they are currently under compulsory care at the BKH.

Last month, law enforcement conducted searches in two apartments located in North Rhine-Westphalia in search of one of the escapees. As part of their investigation into potential links from the suspects' circles, police unearthed the addresses in Witten (Ennepe-Ruhr district). Regrettably, the suspect was not located there.

The fugitive, reportedly spotted in Austria, might actually have crossed the border into Germany, given its close proximity. Police in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, should be vigilant due to the suspect's history and the stolen luxury sedan.

