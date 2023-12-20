Abramovich suffers defeat in court

Following the attack on Ukraine, the EU is also freezing the assets of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. He has now failed with a lawsuit against this. The court in Luxembourg also rejects an application for damages.

The Russian oligarch and former owner of Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich, has suffered a defeat at the General Court of the EU. The court declared the EU sanctions imposed on him to be lawful and dismissed his claim in Luxembourg.

The EU has so far imposed sanctions on almost 2,000 individuals and organizations due to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. In March 2022, it froze Abramovich's assets. The reason given was that he had long-standing and close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the EU, he is active in economic sectors that serve as an important source of income for the Russian government.

Abramovich appealed against this, but without success. The Council of the European Union did not make an error of assessment when Abramovich was placed on the sanctions list, the judges have now ruled. This did not disproportionately restrict his fundamental rights, especially as it was possible to use the frozen assets to cover basic needs.

His claim for damages of one million euros for damage to his reputation was also rejected. The ruling can still be appealed before the highest European court, the European Court of Justice.

