Agriculture - Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under cultivation. Compared to the average for the years 2017 to 2022, the potato harvest in 2023 was 15,500 tons larger. The yield per hectare increased by 24% compared to the previous year and by 9% compared to the long-term average.

The sugar beet harvest was also above average: 433,700 tons of sugar beet were harvested in the state this year - that's 80,500 tons or 23 percent more than in 2022. One of the reasons for this was the increase in the area under cultivation by 320 hectares to 6,500 hectares compared to the previous year.

