- About five kilos of drugs found in train - men in U-Haul detention

Two men have been taken into custody following the discovery of approximately five kilograms of marijuana. According to the Customs Office in Lörrach, officers found around 400 grams of marijuana in a backpack carried by the two individuals. Additionally, they discovered approximately 4.5 kilograms of the substance in a suitcase that was linked to the two men, aged 35 and 33. The inspection took place on August 8, according to a spokesperson for the customs office.

The two suspects claimed that they intended to give away the marijuana at an event in Switzerland, and that it was so-called Cannabidiol marijuana with a low THC content. However, a quick test conducted by the officers did not confirm this claim.

According to the spokesperson, a court issued arrest warrants the day after the inspection. The two men are now being investigated on suspicion of violating the Cannabis Consumption Act.

